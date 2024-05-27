Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Double in Size by 2030: A Deep Dive into the $55.3 Billion Forecast

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The point-of-care (POC) diagnostics are medical devices used to get an immediate result in the investigation (diagnosis & monitoring) of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiac diseases, and others.



𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $29,478.63 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $55,275.73 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatism, and cancer and several supportive initiatives implemented by government and non-government organizations drive the growth of the global point of care diagnostics (POC) market. However, stringent government regulations for approval of POC diagnostic devices and reimbursement issues restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in POC diagnostic devices and advent of home-based POC devices present new opportunities in the coming years.

The major factors that boost the growth of the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth include, an increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases and several initiatives implemented by government and non-government associations for rising health awareness globally. The technological advancements in POC diagnostic devices and introduction of home-based POC devices and the increase in healthcare expenditure support the growth of the global point-of-care diagnostic market. In addition, developing countries, such as China and India provide huge growth opportunities to the global point of care diagnostic market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of POC diagnostic devices and reimbursement issues for the POC devices restrict the growth of the POC Diagnostics Market.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

➤ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the POC Diagnostics Market Size analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing point of care diagnostics market opportunities.

➤ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

➤ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

➤ In-depth analysis of the point of care diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

➤ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

➤ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

➤ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Glucose Monitoring Kits

● Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

● Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits

● Hematology Testing Kits

● Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

● Urinalysis Testing Kits

● Cholesterol Test Strips

● Drugs Abuse Testing Kits

● Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Prescription Based Devices

● OTC (Over-the-Counter) Based Devices



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Professional Diagnostic Centers

● Research Laboratories

● Home Care

● Others



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

● Johnson and Johnson

● Sysmex Corporation

● Siemens AG

● Becton Dickinson and Company

● Danaher Corporation

● BioMerieux SA

● Nova Biomedical

● Sinocare Inc.

● Abbott Laboratories



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes the Point of Care Diagnostics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand for Electromyography Devices in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Point of Care Diagnostics Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application/End Users

Point of Care Diagnostics (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Point of Care Diagnostics and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Point of Care Diagnostics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Point of Care Diagnostics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Point of Care Diagnostics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



