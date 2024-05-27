Palliative Care Market is Projected to Surpass USD 25,309 Million by 2030; a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030 Predicted

Palliative Care Market

The global palliative care market size is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global palliative care market size was valued at $11,200 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Palliative Care Market generated $11.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.30 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global palliative care market is experiencing a notable uptick due to increased government spending on healthcare, a growing elderly population, and higher occurrences of serious illnesses. Yet, limited access to palliative care services in underdeveloped nations acts as a hindrance. Conversely, emerging markets offer promising growth opportunities in the near future.

Palliative care is a comprehensive medical approach catering to individuals with serious illnesses, aiming to enhance both patient and family quality of life by addressing and alleviating pain and other concerns through early detection and treatment. This care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team comprising physicians, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pathologists, and various other healthcare professionals. It serves patients afflicted with conditions like cancer, congestive heart failure (CHF), neurological disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among others.

Key drivers propelling market growth include the escalating incidence of chronic life-threatening diseases, favorable reimbursement from Medicaid and Medicare, a growing elderly population, increased government and non-profit initiatives promoting awareness of palliative care services, and augmented government funding in healthcare systems. Additionally, factors such as widespread adoption of palliative care centers globally, advancements in therapies for chronic illnesses, and heightened competition among existing palliative care providers contribute to market expansion.

Nonetheless, the lack of accessibility to palliative care services in underdeveloped regions is anticipated to impede market growth in the forecast period. Conversely, emerging markets hold substantial potential for market growth, offering promising opportunities during the forecast period.

In 2020, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market, accounting for over two-fifths of the total market share and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, representing over two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to sustain its prominence through 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the swiftest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the palliative care market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers palliative care market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global palliative care market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on condition, the cancer segment held the largest palliative care market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of provider, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest palliative care market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.