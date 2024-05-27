NEXEN TIRE announces participation at TIRE COLOGNE 2024

Tire manufacturer showcases a wide range of the latest tire products





SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it will participate in the TIRE COLOGNE 2024, which will be held in Cologne, Germany from June 4 to 6.

NEXEN TIRE will showcase its product portfolio at the TIRE COLOGNE 2024 introducing a wide range of the most recent tires across five categories: summer, all-season, winter electrical and racing tires. The N’BLUE 4 Season 2 and the N’FERA Sport, two award-winning products, will be on display for all-weather and summer tires, respectively.

NEXEN TIRE will hold two press conferences to showcase its latest winter products, WINGUARD Sport 3 and WINGUARD ice 3, for the Alpine and Nordic markets, as well as provide insights into its growth in original equipment (OE) for well-known car manufacturers. The conferences will take place on the first day of the show, initially in German and then in English.

This year, NEXEN TIRE will showcase premium high-performance quality tires in its motorsports and EV area, allowing visitors to participate in NEXEN TIRE’s motorsport activities via a motorsport simulator while also viewing the displayed N’FERA Sport SUV EV, which is fitted in the Kia EV6.

In addition, a meet and greet autograph session with Eintracht Frankfurt legends Ervin Skela and Alexander Schur will be held on June 4 from 18:30 to 19:30, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans and visitors to meet the football icons.

Members of NEXEN TIRE Europe's executive team will be present at Tire Cologne 2024. Visit booth A-010/B-019 in Hall 6 to learn more about the company and its products.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014. For more information, please visit https://newsroom.nexentire.com/.

