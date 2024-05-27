Unlock the Future of Innovation: Taiwan's Premier Hardware Expo Hits the Global Stage This October

Taipei, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- As industries worldwide grapple with the transition to net-zero operations, Taiwan's hardware sector stands ready with a slew of solutions designed to help global clients tackle the challenges of a carbon-neutral future. Renowned for its high-quality mid-to-high-tier products, Taiwan commands a leading position in the global market. Amidst disruptions in the global supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has maintained a reputation for stability and reliability, garnering extensive trust and praise from international customers. Anticipating future shifts towards net-zero goals, Taiwan is actively enhancing its technological capabilities and undergoing transformative shifts to support global clients in navigating the new era of zero emissions. The IHT X TiTE exhibition will be hosted in the Taichung International Exhibition Center from October 16-18, 2024, attracting over 400 leading enterprises from more than 20 countries to showcase Taiwan's innovative solutions in driving global sustainable development. This event is not only the largest of its kind in Asia but also a pivotal platform for sparking global collaboration and innovation in the hardware industry.

Bridging Industries and Showcasing the Finest in Global Hardware Ecosystems

The International Hardware Expo Taiwan (IHT) and the Taiwan International Tools & Hardware Expo (TiTE) joint exhibition represents the grandest hardware industry gathering in Taiwan. The Taiwan Hand Tools Manufacturers Association and Lanza International Co., Ltd. are joining forces to leverage deep industry resources and global marketing strategies, aiming to position Taiwan's hardware tools at the forefront of the global arena. The expo will present an extensive range of products, from hand tools to automotive repair, hardware items, gardening, outdoor equipment, building materials, metal processing tools, safety gear, and AI-powered applications. Exhibitors will feature top-selling and innovative new products along with advanced technologies, offering a comprehensive array of hardware items to meet the varied needs of an international clientele.

Taiwan's Premier Hardware Industry Exhibition: A Global Hub for One-Stop Procurement

Hosted at the heart of Taiwan's hardware industry, this exclusive international exhibition is the only event globally held within an industrial cluster, ensuring over 80% of Taiwanese vendors are within an hour's reach. This strategic location allows global buyers to efficiently verify product quality and negotiate orders directly, significantly streamlining the procurement process. The event is renowned for its comprehensive services, including exhibition viewing, factory tours, and transaction discussions, making it an essential annual gathering in Asia. To attract international buyers, organizers offer substantial incentives such as invitations to nearly a hundred matchmaking sessions, complimentary accommodations for three nights, and convenient shuttle services. Exhibitors are given priority to apply for the 'One-Stop Procurement Plan,' with over 30 manufacturers already participating, catering effectively to international clients.

AI and Green Sustainability: Driving the Industrial Future

With the world's leading semiconductor manufacturing strength, Taiwan is pioneering the future of industry through AI technologies. The Taiwanese hardware industry is tightly integrated with cutting-edge IT advancements, incorporating AI and digital manufacturing technologies that enhance smart production, big data analysis, IoT, and digital twins across R&D, manufacturing, quality control, and logistics. Taiwanese vendors are committed to sustainable product development and maintaining green supply chains, ensuring eco-friendly production and efficient resource utilization while actively engaging in the global green supply chain movement.

7 Major Exhibition Themes Featuring Global Key Suppliers

This year's IHT x TiTE is organized around seven key themes: 1) Tools & Related Accessories, 2) Automotive Parts, Repair Tools & Maintenance Equipment, 3) Fasteners & Fixings, 4) Garden, Outdoor, Agricultural, & DIY, 5) Metal Testing Equipment, Processing Equipment, & Industrial Safety, 6) Building & Locks, and 7) Industrial Software & Digital Transformation. The event boasts participation from over 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including numerous international brands and distributors. Organizers are currently offering a limited subsidy program for international buyers and promotional opportunities for public associations. For the latest information, please visit https://www.hardwareexpotw.com or contact the organizers Lanza International Co., Ltd. at IHT@lanzsexpo.com.

Exhibition Information

Date: Oct. 16~18, 2024

Time: 09:00~17:00 (09:00~16:00 on Oct. 18)

Venue: Taichung International Exhibition Center

7 Exhibition Areas:

Tools & Accessories Fasteners & Fitting Building & Locks Metal Processing, Equipment & Work Safety Automotive Part & Maintenance Equipment DIY, Agricultural Machinery, Garden & Outdoor Smart Manufacturing

Association Subsidies are Open NOW

MEBA/Middle East Business Association: New members enjoy a subsidy of NT$30,000 for participating in IHT x TiTE.

TMBA/Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders' Association: New members enjoy a subsidy of NT$20,000 up for participating in IHT x TiTE.

Lanza International Co., Ltd. was established in September 2021, led by General Manager Andrew Liu, who has rich international experience and over ten years of experience in commercial exhibition planning. Lanza focuses on the hardware tools and metal machinery industry, aiming to enhance Taiwan's competitiveness in the international market and promote the sustainable development of Taiwan's industries on the global stage. In addition to the hardware tools and metal machinery industry, Lanza actively participates in other fields such as commercial exhibitions, conferences, forums, press conferences, business development, event marketing and design; also engages in government tenders, providing clients with comprehensive marketing and exhibition services. Lanza has won the trust and praise of clients with its professional, innovative, and efficient services.

