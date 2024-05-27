St Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004006
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/24/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Black Fly Blvd, Newark
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Paul Williams
AGE: 86
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/25/2024 at approximately 1014 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a parked motor vehicle that had been struck by an unknown vehicle in the town of Newark. Paul Williams advised his GMC pickup had been struck while unoccupied on Black Fly Blvd in the town of Newark by another vehicle, resulting in contact damage to his truck. At this time, the operator of the other vehicle is unknown. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov