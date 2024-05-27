Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004006

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman                        

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black Fly Blvd, Newark

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Paul Williams

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/25/2024 at approximately 1014 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a parked motor vehicle that had been struck by an unknown vehicle in the town of Newark. Paul Williams advised his GMC pickup had been struck while unoccupied on Black Fly Blvd in the town of Newark by another vehicle, resulting in contact damage to his truck. At this time, the operator of the other vehicle is unknown. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. 

 

 

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov

 

