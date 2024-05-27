The Salvation Army Deploys Relief Efforts Following Severe Tornado Damage in North Texas  

Dallas, Texas (May 26, 2024) – In the wake of the powerful storms and tornadoes that have severely impacted Denton, Collin, and Cooke counties, The Salvation Army of North Texas, in collaboration with The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service (EDS) team, has mobilized three mobile kitchens from Lewisville, Fort Worth, and Sherman and a Rapid Response Unit (a modified pick-up truck) from Irving to provide critical support to the affected communities.

"In times of crisis, The Salvation Army stands ready to serve and support our communities,” said Major Dwayne Durham, The Salvation Army Incident Commander. “Our mobile kitchens teams are equipped to provide not just physical nourishment but also emotional and spiritual care to help survivors rebuild their lives. We are deeply committed to walking alongside our neighbors in Denton and Cooke Counties during this recovery process. No matter what’s needed, The Salvation Army is ready to help.”

The Salvation Army has established a presence in several areas affected by the storm, including Lake Ray Roberts Marina, Celina, and Valley View. Each unit is equipped to deliver vital necessities such as food, water, and basic comforts directly to first responders and those in need within devastated areas. Trained personnel are also on hand to offer emotional and spiritual assistance, ensuring that survivors receive essential resources and comfort during this challenging time.

“Today was an emotional day that started with our team serving first responders who had been searching for storm survivors all night. They were exhausted and repeatedly told us how grateful they were to see The Salvation Army,” said Lt. Michael Cain, The Salvation Army officer from Sherman. “Throughout the day, I really saw the community come together. I went to a house to offer some food and was greeted by a mother. She said, ‘I’m good, but my kids are hungry.’ I saw in her eyes that she was struggling. I offered to pray and during that prayer we were both very emotional. Meanwhile, the kids were very happy with their red Gatorade and hot potato wedges!”

When disaster strikes, The Salvation Army disaster personnel collaborate with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies and other social services organizations in both locations to monitor ongoing impacts and adapt response efforts as necessary.

On Sunday, The Salvation Army provided more than 600 meals, 550 drinks, 350 snacks, and made 30 emotional and spiritual care (ESC) contacts. Service will continue Monday, Memorial Day, in the following locations:

Valley View – Sherman mobile kitchen and Irving RRU plus ESC staff

Sanger/Ray Roberts Lake Marina/Celina- Fort Worth mobile kitchen

To support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts, go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and for the most up-to-date disaster information visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood