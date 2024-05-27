Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5002625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21 – 05/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jason Cloutier                                                

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of Jason Cloutier violating a Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed Cloutier had made a post on social media, attempting to contact the protected person on the Relief from Abuse Order. Further investigation revealed Cloutier had also violated his pretrial court ordered conditions of release by doing so. On 05/26/2024 Cloutier was taken into custody, processed at the Derby Barracks and released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   05/28/2024 @ 1230 hours         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

