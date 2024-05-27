Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 24A5002625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/21 – 05/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Cloutier
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of Jason Cloutier violating a Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed Cloutier had made a post on social media, attempting to contact the protected person on the Relief from Abuse Order. Further investigation revealed Cloutier had also violated his pretrial court ordered conditions of release by doing so. On 05/26/2024 Cloutier was taken into custody, processed at the Derby Barracks and released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881