NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 27-31, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 27-31, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day

9 a.m. Speak at Borgstrom Brothers Monument Memorial event

Location: Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Speak at Memorial Day ceremony

Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, May 28

9:45 a.m. Hold Utah Foster Care press conference

Location: 4205 Chapel Ridge Rd., Lehi

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Room

3:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: Virtual meeting

4 p.m. Interview with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Utah State Capitol

6 p.m. Speak at Paris 2024 & 2034 Host Preview event

Location: Sky Hop Rooftop

Wednesday, May 29

7:50 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement breakfast

Location: Junior Achievement City

MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Division of Human Resource Management photo opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Department of Corrections leadership

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Roundtable Discussion

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:40 p.m. Visit TEVA Pharmaceutical

Location: 577 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City

4:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Virtual Academy High School commencement

Location: Cottonwood High School

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, May 30

9 a.m. Interview with Brigham Young University podcast

Location: Kearns Mansion

10:30 a.m. Speak at AAM Center of Excellence ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: 7250 W. 5400 South, West Valley City

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Visit ARUP site

Location: 500 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City

2:45 p.m. Meet with Celtic Bank

Location: 268 S. State St., Salt Lake City

5:15 p.m. Meet with Brazil Utah Chamber

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol

6 p.m. Meet with Ryan Smith, Qualtrics

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, May 31

10 a.m. Speak at Autoliv Americas Solar Installation event

Location: 1000 W. 3300 South, Ogden

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Speak at Utah State University New Veterinary Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Location: 1400 N. 1200 East, Logan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:15 p.m. Host ceremonial bill signing of HB 128

Location: Bear River Health Department, 655 E. 1300 North, Logan

MEDIA ACCESS

4 p.m. Visit CAPSA

Location: 308 W. 1000 North, Logan

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 27-31, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day

9 a.m. Speak at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: Pleasant Grove City Cemetery

Tuesday, May 28

9:15 a.m. Staff security training

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10 a.m. Meeting with election staff

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Interview with KUTV

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Ballot tracking update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:45 a.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Interview with FOX13

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, May 29

11 a.m. Utah State Prison discussion

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Martha Hughes Cannon statue meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 30

No public meetings

Friday, May 31

No public meetings

