NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 27-31, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 27-31, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day
9 a.m. Speak at Borgstrom Brothers Monument Memorial event
Location: Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Tuesday, May 28
9:45 a.m. Hold Utah Foster Care press conference
Location: 4205 Chapel Ridge Rd., Lehi
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Room
3:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Agriculture and Food
Location: Virtual meeting
4 p.m. Interview with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Utah State Capitol
6 p.m. Speak at Paris 2024 & 2034 Host Preview event
Location: Sky Hop Rooftop
Wednesday, May 29
7:50 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement breakfast
Location: Junior Achievement City
MEDIA ACCESS
9:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Division of Human Resource Management photo opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Department of Corrections leadership
Location: Rampton Room
12 p.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Roundtable Discussion
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:40 p.m. Visit TEVA Pharmaceutical
Location: 577 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City
4:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Virtual Academy High School commencement
Location: Cottonwood High School
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, May 30
9 a.m. Interview with Brigham Young University podcast
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:30 a.m. Speak at AAM Center of Excellence ribbon cutting ceremony
Location: 7250 W. 5400 South, West Valley City
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Visit ARUP site
Location: 500 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City
2:45 p.m. Meet with Celtic Bank
Location: 268 S. State St., Salt Lake City
5:15 p.m. Meet with Brazil Utah Chamber
Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol
6 p.m. Meet with Ryan Smith, Qualtrics
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, May 31
10 a.m. Speak at Autoliv Americas Solar Installation event
Location: 1000 W. 3300 South, Ogden
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Speak at Utah State University New Veterinary Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony
Location: 1400 N. 1200 East, Logan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:15 p.m. Host ceremonial bill signing of HB 128
Location: Bear River Health Department, 655 E. 1300 North, Logan
MEDIA ACCESS
4 p.m. Visit CAPSA
Location: 308 W. 1000 North, Logan
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 27-31, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day
9 a.m. Speak at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
Location: Pleasant Grove City Cemetery
Tuesday, May 28
9:15 a.m. Staff security training
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10 a.m. Meeting with election staff
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Interview with KUTV
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Ballot tracking update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Interview with KUER
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Interview with FOX13
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, May 29
11 a.m. Utah State Prison discussion
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Martha Hughes Cannon statue meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, May 30
No public meetings
Friday, May 31
No public meetings
