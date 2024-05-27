Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Onchain's New Telegram Game

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it is now integrated with Onchain's Chain Game, a new Telegram clicker game. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to access the new clicker game seamlessly via their OKX Wallet. In addition, all OKX Wallet users will be eligible to receive exclusive in-game rewards.

Onchain is pioneering a unique approach to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3. Through the strategic use of user-friendly games and SocialFi incentives, it is revolutionizing how the Web3 community interacts with on-chain activities.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

