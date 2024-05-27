CAMBIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cambium Networks Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMBM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cambium securities between May 8, 2023 and January 18, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 22, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium reported that second quarter 2023 revenue fell 23% sequentially due to “higher channel inventories” that resulted in “lower demand for Enterprise products.” As a result, the Company reduced its fiscal 2023 guidance, now expecting revenue to decline 7% to 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Atul Bhatnagar, would step down immediately.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $4.89 per share, or 30.07%, to close at $11.37 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 4, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium announced preliminary third quarter 2023 revenue “between $40.0-$45.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $62.0-$70.0 million[.]” The Company attributed the shortfall to, in part, “a decrease in orders and an increase in stock rotations from distributors in the Enterprise business” and “pressure” from “channel inventories.”

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $2.87 per share, or 36.2%, to close at $5.05 per share on October 5, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 18, 2024, after the market closed, Cambium revealed that preliminary fourth quarter 2023 revenue was expected to be “approximately $40.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $45.0-$50.0[.]” The Company attributed the revenue shortfall to “offering aggressive Enterprise product discounts to clear excess channel inventories.” The Company further revealed “gross margin will also be below the low end of the range due to increased excess and obsolete inventory reserves.” Moreover, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer would depart Cambium on February 2, 2024.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $0.60 per share, or 12.40%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 19, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there was a buildup of inventory in the Company’s distribution channels; (2) that the Company and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) that the Company’s revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) that Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

