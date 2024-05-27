Department of Health Facilities Actively Working with Utility Provider to Address Gas Leak Outside Hopemont Hospital

The Department of Health Facilities (DHF) is actively working with local utility providers to address a gas leak in an outside line leading to Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta. On Sunday, Mountaineer Gas was called to investigate and located a leak in a line outside the facility. Gas to the hospital was promptly shut off and crews are currently working to address the leak.

DHF Cabinet Secretary Michael J. Caruso assures families in the meantime that the patients’ needs are being met. “Please rest assured, as always, patient safety is of the utmost importance and we are working diligently to ensure their continuous care.”

DHF leadership are closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional updates as crews work to resolve the issue.



