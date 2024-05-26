Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,402 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's military drills around Taiwan after swearing in of new Taiwanese President

PHILIPPINES, May 26 - Press Release
May 26, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's military drills around Taiwan after swearing in of new Taiwanese President

China must stop flexing her muscles around Taiwan and all across the South China Sea.

Militarizing the SCS is not the solution. Instead of working with governments to abate the tensions in the region, all Beijing has done is make matters worse.

The Taiwanese, like any free and democratic people, have the right to choose their leaders and other elected representatives.

I want to assure the new Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te, that he has allies in the Philippines.

As a fellow believer in democracy, I would like to express my renewed commitment to support all his current and prospective efforts to help safeguard peace and security in our region.

I hope the international community can unequivocally stand with Taiwan amid China's continued belligerence.

Any conflict in our region affects not only our neighbors, but also the entire world.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's military drills around Taiwan after swearing in of new Taiwanese President

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more