New Haven Barracks- Violation of court ordered conditions of release

CASE#: 24B500239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#:802-388-4919

DATE/TIME:05/26/2024 at approximately 0907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Hardscrabble Road, Bristol V

VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilo

AGE: 24

VICTIM: VSP does not release the name(s) of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks and the Bristol Police Department responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was believed to be intoxicated and was acting irrationally and violently toward a family member. Chase Gibbs-Emilo fled the scene prior to Trooper's arrival. Through investigation it was revealed Chase Gibbs-Emilo had violated his Court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was later located at a residence in the Town of Monkton, arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM / COURT: Addison

