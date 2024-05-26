Submit Release
New Haven Barracks- Violation of court ordered conditions of release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B500239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven    

CONTACT#:802-388-4919

DATE/TIME:05/26/2024 at approximately 0907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Hardscrabble Road, Bristol V

VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED:  Chase Gibbs-Emilo    

AGE: 24

VICTIM: VSP does not release the name(s) of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks and the Bristol Police Department responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was believed to be intoxicated and was acting irrationally and violently toward a family member. Chase Gibbs-Emilo fled the scene prior to Trooper's arrival. Through investigation it was revealed Chase Gibbs-Emilo had violated his Court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was later located at a residence in the Town of Monkton, arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.

COURT-Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM / COURT: Addison

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Corporal Justin Busby & K9 Drax

Firearms Instructor / K9 Handler

Vermont State Police

B Troop, New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, Vermont 05472

 

justin.busby@vermont.gov

 

