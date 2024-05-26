New Haven Barracks- Violation of court ordered conditions of release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B500239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#:802-388-4919
DATE/TIME:05/26/2024 at approximately 0907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Hardscrabble Road, Bristol V
VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilo
AGE: 24
VICTIM: VSP does not release the name(s) of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks and the Bristol Police Department responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was believed to be intoxicated and was acting irrationally and violently toward a family member. Chase Gibbs-Emilo fled the scene prior to Trooper's arrival. Through investigation it was revealed Chase Gibbs-Emilo had violated his Court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was later located at a residence in the Town of Monkton, arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.
COURT-Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM / COURT: Addison
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Justin Busby & K9 Drax
Firearms Instructor / K9 Handler
Vermont State Police
B Troop, New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, Vermont 05472
justin.busby@vermont.gov