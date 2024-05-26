PEARL and Oasis of Northwest Arkansas Unite to Provide Shelter and Resources for Women in Recovery After Tornado Damage

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the recent tornadoes that caused significant damage to the PEARL office and their sober living homes, PEARL and Oasis of Northwest Arkansas are joining forces to ensure the safety and well-being of women in recovery.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas will be providing shelter to five women from PEARL who are in need of immediate housing.

Kyra Moss, Executive Director of PEARL, and LaDonna Humphrey, Executive Director of Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, emphasize the importance of collaboration between agencies to provide safe, sober housing and resources to the women we serve in Northwest Arkansas. By working together, we can better support these women in their recovery journeys.

As our agencies come together to support these women, we ask the community to consider providing support in the form of food, gift cards, and gas cards for transportation. Additionally, there is a strong possibility that Oasis of Northwest Arkansas will be assisting another women's sober living home, and in order to accommodate their needs, Oasis will need twin air mattresses, bedding, towels, and pillows.

If you can help, please contact Kyra Moss or LaDonna Humphrey.

Contact:

Kyra Moss

Executive Director, PEARL

Phone: 479-721-3022

Email: kyra@arpearl.org

LaDonna Humphrey

Executive Director, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas

Phone: 479-966-0471

Email: director@oasisforwomennwa.org