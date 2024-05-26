Pawsitively Spoiled Announces First New Pet Sitting Franchise Territory in Tennessee

Pawsitively Spoiled was founded over 30 years ago by Nicole Peel in Indiana. Pawsitively Spoiled is known for its detail-oriented pet care.

The pet sitting franchise has seen exponential growth in recent years, marking its first location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and the surrounding area.

I am very excited for the growth. Our business started really just as helping a friend out and making a little side cash for a cash strapped college kid — me — and now it is growing like crazy.” — Nicole Peel, Founder of Pawsitively Spoiled