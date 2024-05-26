Dongfa Group's Gas Scenario + Digital Twin Technology, Leads the Industry with New AI Trend

Shanghai, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- From May 17 to 19, 2024, China(Shanghai) International Metrology Measurement Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Dongfa Group participated in the exhibition, showcasing its latest research achievements. At the expo, Chairman Liu Ming of Dongfa Group conducted the lighting ceremony and announced the official launch of the "Smart Gas Comprehensive Supervision Platform," demonstrating the convenience and efficiency achieved through the smart management of municipal gas meters.

Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd., established in 1962 and headquartered in Singapore, was formerly known as Dandong Thermal Instrument Co., Ltd. As an integrated group company engaged in research, production, and operations, Dongfa Group is dedicated to the development and application of instruments and meters. Its product range includes IC card gas meters, wired direct-reading remote diaphragm gas meters, wireless direct-reading remote diaphragm gas meters, NB-IoT IoT meters, and ultrasonic gas meters. These products incorporate the technical features of similar domestic and international products, offering high accuracy, reliability, and stability, making the company a leading smart gas meter manufacturer in China.

At the expo, Dongfa Group showcased its Smart Gas Comprehensive Supervision Platform, which integrates AI, IoT, cloud computing, and big data. This platform connects the topological structure of all aspects of gas operations and consolidates all relevant data involved in production management and operation maintenance. This integration enhances the comprehensive research and development and operational maintenance capabilities of the big data governance system.

At the same time, Dongfa Group is empowering comprehensive management and control with digital twins, AI, and big data. By leveraging digital twins, AI models, and 5G technology as data elements, the company is constructing a unified citywide network and a digital twin map of the gas pipeline network. This enables deep integration of AI monitoring, pressure and leakage detection, smart terminals, and other sensing devices with gas operations, ensuring the comprehensive safety and supply of urban gas.

Digital twin gas technology not only provides auxiliary support for pipeline design, but also plays a crucial role in intelligent emergency response and precise distribution. Especially in the operation of gas stations, it enables comprehensive real-time monitoring, intelligent integrated operation scheduling, proactive warning, emergency event command plans, and other effects, thereby improving the efficiency and safety of gas management.

However, there have been numerous incidents of data leakage involving smart AI devices in recent years. Sensitive data is being collected or even sold by malicious actors, leading to the disclosure of confidential information, resulting in significant economic losses and even legal risks.

To ensure the security of both enterprise and user data, Dongfa Group utilizes Digital Envelope technology to encrypt and decrypt data packets during data collection and distribution. This approach combines the advantages of both symmetric and asymmetric encryption technologies for secure information transmission, enabling fast, efficient, and secure encryption and decryption processing for the smart gas digital business sector. This ensures the security and integrity of data during transmission.

Visitors at the expo showed strong interest in the new products and technologies exhibited by Dongfa Group. Dongfa Group has always been committed to driving the development of the smart instrumentation industry through technological innovation. Through this exhibition, the company not only showcased its technical prowess but also strengthened communication and collaboration with industry peers. Looking ahead, they aim to join hands in opening a new chapter in the smart instrumentation industry.

