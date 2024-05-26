Samsung Electronics Unveils Month-Long Celebration of Esports Events for Students in Southeast Asia

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Samsung Electronics announced the launch of its first month-long celebration of gaming excellence in Southeast Asia through its first campus edition of the company's Galaxy Gaming Academy, which focuses on mobile gaming and Odyssey Cup Campus League, which spotlights PC gaming.

Starting from 20 May 2024, the month-long festivity is dedicated to uniting the vibrant student gaming communities across Southeast Asia, its latest initiative arising from Samsung's steadfast commitment to shaping the future of competitive gaming.

Galaxy Gaming Academy: A Platform for Aspiring Champions

Launched in 2023, Galaxy Gaming Academy aims to support amateur mobile gamers in their gaming journeys by providing them with training and a platform for them to elevate their skills. Targeted at student gamers, the Galaxy Gaming Academy Campus Series offers a unique platform for teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, to showcase their abilities in the dynamic 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB).

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone, which features a powerful processor, vibrant visuals, and seamless connectivity to capture every strategic move and victory, ensures an immersive and highly engaging gaming experience.

Odyssey Cup Campus League: Fostering Competitive Spirit

Building on the success of the Odyssey Cup, the Odyssey Cup Campus League is dedicated to student PC gamers, and provides a platform for up-and-coming professional gamers to exhibit and sharpen their skills. Student teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam will pit against each other in a series of high-stakes challenges, and battle it out in intense 5v5 team clashes within the Real-Time Strategy (RTS) world of Dota 2.

Samsung is committed to delivering the ultimate gaming experience with flagship gaming monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9. The Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung's first dual UHD 57" curved wide screen gaming monitor, delivering stunning visuals and fast response times, while the Odyssey OLED G9 is Samsung's first DQHD OLED in curved screen of 49" with AI upscaling and incredible fast 0.03ms response time. These monitors aim to provide exceptional visuals and speed for all casual and hardcore gamers.

A Month of Gaming Glory

Throughout the month, participants will have the chance to engage in a variety of tournaments, workshops, and community events that are designed to enhance gaming skills, promote unity, and celebrate gaming culture. They can also enjoy in-game rewards from local gaming partners.

"Samsung's dedication to innovation extends beyond our products and into the vibrant world of competitive gaming. We are proud to provide a platform through the Galaxy Gaming Academy Campus Series and the Odyssey Cup Campus League that not only showcase incredible talent from the Southeast Asian region, but also bring together a community of students passionate about gaming to compete with top-of-the-line gaming gear," says Chonhong Ng, VP & Head of Regional Marketing, Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Tournament Dates

Country Qualifiers: 1st and 2nd June 2024

Country Finals: 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th June 2024

Regional Playoffs: 21st, 22nd, and 23rd June 2024

Odyssey Cup Campus League

Total Prize Pool: USD 10,000

USD 4,000 - Champion

USD 2,500 - 2nd Place

USD 1,500 - 3rd Place

USD 1,000 - 4th Place

USD 500 - 5th Place

USD 500 - 6th Place

Galaxy Gaming Academy

Total Prize Pool: USD 15,000

USD 7,500 - Champion

USD 3,500 - 2nd Place

USD 2,500 - 3rd Place

USD 1,500 - 4th Place

For more details on Galaxy Gaming Academy and Odyssey Cup, or a live broadcast of the country finals and regional playoffs, please visit https://campusgamingacademy.com/ & https://odysseycup.gg/.

