Oasis of Northwest Arkansas Responds to Tornado Destruction in Benton County

BELLA VISTA, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, led by Executive Director LaDonna Humphrey, is deeply saddened by the destruction sustained in Benton County last night due to the tornadoes and heavy storms. While our sober living homes and new office space were fortunately spared, many others were not so lucky.

In light of this devastating event, we implore everyone to take a moment today to pray for Benton County and those affected by this disaster.

In response to the needs of our community, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is diligently organizing a fundraiser to assist men and women in recovery and their children who have been impacted by this tragedy. We are committed to providing support and relief to those in need during this challenging time.

We invite members of the community to join us in the planning process for this event, and we welcome volunteers and donations. Your support is crucial in helping us extend aid to those who need it most.

For more information on how you can help, please text LaDonna Humphrey at 479-966-0471 or email director@oasisforwomennwa.org.

Together, we can make a difference and support our community in recovering from this disaster.

Contact:

LaDonna Humphrey

Executive Director, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas

Phone: 479-966-0471

Email: director@oasisforwomennwa.org

About Oasis of Northwest Arkansas:

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is dedicated to supporting individuals in recovery through comprehensive services and community engagement. Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for those on their journey to sobriety and personal growth.