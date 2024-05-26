Lieutenant General Mosikili on measures in place ahead of this week's elections

Members of the media

We are briefing you from our new building, the NATJOINTS Coordination Centre at the South African Police Service Tshwane Academy which was officially opened by Ministers of the Justice Crime Prevention Security Cluster on Friday.

This state of the art 24-hour nodal point of contact is up and running, providing us with a clear picture and a bird’s eye view of what is happening across the country.

Since its opening, we have been able to in a short space of time, speed-up and fast track a collective NATJOINTS response to any threat, any lawlessness that have been unfolding in different parts of the country.

We have no doubt that this early warning system has proven itself to be able to detect and address all identified security risks.

As we reflect on the past week’s incidents, it is evident that our fit for purpose deployment plan has been able to respond to any eventuality.

Our collaborated efforts have showcased that we will not tolerate and allow anyone to undermine our efforts to ensure stability across the country.

From the suspended truck protest action, as a direct result of our continuous engagements with labour and unions within the Road Freight Industry.

To the taxi blockades in PortShepstone and Durban in Kwa-Zulu Natal where SAPS management and other law enforcement agencies acted with speed and great efficiency to remove taxis that were used to barricade the N2 and N3 in some routes.

This morning, the Provincial Commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with disgruntled taxi operators together with representatives from the Provincial Department of transport to find a solution to the impasse. We understand the meeting is still underway in Durban. We continue to monitor the situation through the PROVJOINTS structure.

We remain on high alert and a heavy policy presence is in place to monitor and mitigate any more taxi related violence in Mthatha and Maclear in the Eastern Cape.

Thus far, police have confiscated 43 licensed firearms which include 38 pistols and 5 rifles from members of the taxi associations in Mthatha for further investigation.

In Maclear, four people have been arrested following taxi-related violence which led to two deaths. Two unlicensed firearms were also seized.

All confiscated firearms have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their links to any of the crimes that have been committed.

The transport industry is once again urged to hold peaceful talks amongst each other and to find ways of amicably resolving their disputes. They are also reminded that the blocking of roads as a way of venting is a criminal offence and law enforcement agencies will act decisively against anyone be found to be in contravention with the law. Their vehicles will be impounded and they will be brought before court to answer to crimes committed. No one is above the law and the rule of law will always be applied according to relevant prescripts.

Cases registered

Related to the elections, twenty-seven more cases have been registered and are under investigation, seventeen of the cases were reported in Limpopo. These new cases were registered this week for the period starting Sunday, 19 May to Saturday, 25 May 2024.

A breakdown of the cases is as follows:

On the Limpopo case, where a 25-year-old man and 9-year-old girl were shot and wounded in Seshego during a door-to-door campaign. Fourteen cases were registered, these include contravention of the electoral act, contravention of the firearms control act, contravention of the gatherings act, two attempted murder cases and malicious damage to property. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. He has already appeared in the Seshego Magistrate Court and is released on a R5000 bail with strict bail conditions.

An assault GBH case was also registered in Atteridgeville, in Pretoria where a party member was putting up posters and was then attacked by a group of men. Investigations are continuing.

Six cases other cases were related to the vandalism and illegal removal of posters.

We take this opportunity to call for political tolerance amongst voters and members of various parties.

Normal policing continues

It is also important to highlight that normal day to day policing operations continue in the form of tracing operations, roadblocks, stop and searches and patrols. Since its inception on 08 May 2023, OPERATION SHANELA has led to the arrest of 643 thousand 6-hundred and 62 (643 662) suspects for various crimes.

Other operations such as OPERATION VALA UMGODI which is a joint operation between the SAPS, SANDF, Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies is continuing. This operation is in place to prevent and combat illicit mining activities across the country. It is thus encouraging to note that since December 2023 to April 2024, more than 6500 suspects have been arrested with links to illegal mining.

The majority of the arrests were made in Free State, Limpopo, North West and Gauteng. 174 unlicensed firearms with more than 5000 rounds of ammunition have been seized in this operation. More than 4-million-rand in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million have also been seized. The Department of Home Affairs has also during this period deported 34 684 illegal foreigners.

During the opening of the NCC on Friday, these operations received a boost with 78 vehicles that were handed over to seven mining provinces. This much needed resources, will indeed go a long way in assisting us to prevent, combat and put a stop to illegal mining operations.

Ladies and gentlemen

We are now entering the second phase of our 2024 National and Provincial Elections operational plan.

A sensitive and critical stage of our operations which requires us to heighten police visibility and ensure more boots are on the ground in all corners of the country.

We therefore take this opportunity to caution responsible citizens especially social media users from spreading fake news. You are all urged to verify facts first before sharing any information which often leads to unnecessary confusion and panic. We will not tolerate any incitement of violence on any platforms. Our intelligence communities and cybercrime units are closely monitoring online users. You are warned not to step out of line.

The task at hand, is one that is immense, but through past experiences of ensuring the safety and security of past elections, we are confident that we are ready for this next phase.

Indeed, the road to a safe, secure and peaceful election requires the commitment and effort from all stakeholders including our communities. We are greatful that thus far, our communities and South Africans from all walks of life have continued to display responsible conduct and behaviour.

A reminder to all political parties that political campaigning ends midnight on 28 May 2024, should this continue, beyond this period, this would be a transgression and contravention of the electoral act.

With this said, ITS MORE BOOTS ON THE GROUND our law enforcement agencies are out there deployed to ensure everyone that will be exercising their democratic right, does so in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

We remind our law enforcement agencies to continue to apply fundamental policing principles guided by the constitution and our laws.

You are also reminded that the Department of Home Affairs will open until 19:00 on Monday and Tuesday and at 21:00 on Wednesday to assist those who want to apply for temporary ID’s or collect their Identity documents.

To all voters, go out there having full confidence that the NATJOINTS plan is on track to protect your rights and our democracy!

We are in charge, we are in control!

I thank you!