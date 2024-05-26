Stage set for the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 26 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 28 May (Tuesday) to 2 June (Sunday). As the preparatory work is close to completion, the Technical Delegates and the Organizing Committee have conducted an overall inspection and testing of venue facilities to ensure smooth running of the event.

Teams arrived in Macao for training

Seven of the participating teams, including China, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Japan, France, Thailand and the Netherlands, have already arrived in Macao and started preparation for the upcoming matches. Italy will also arrive tomorrow ahead of the start of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group on 28 May.

Players attended autograph session

Players from Teams Brazil and Dominican Republic attended autograph signing sessions yesterday (25 May) and interacted with fans. The fans were excited to have the opportunity to meet their favorite players and to encourage them to perform well at the competition.

Tickets on sale

Members of the public can buy tickets via Damai application and mini program, MacauTicket.com, or by telephone, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao until 7 p.m. on 27 May, or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Ticket discounts available for Macao residents, students and seniors on specific dates

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets from 28 to 30 May sold at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at Galaxy Arena during the event period, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

Those who wish to watch thrilling matches featuring leading women’s volleyball teams up-close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.