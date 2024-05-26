Xi Jinping to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and Deliver..

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

As agreed by China and the Arab side, the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will be held on May 30 in Beijing. President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the conference and deliver a keynote speech.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Mauritania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperatin and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk will co-chair the conference. Foreign Ministers or representatives of the Arab states and Secretary General of the League of Arab States will attend the conference.