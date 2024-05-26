Submit Release
ManyChef Singapore Launches Food Ordering Platform Featuring HDB/URA Home-Based Food Businesses (HBFBs)

Singapore’s newest food ordering platform gives consumers and foodies easy access to unique menu offers from Home-Based Food Businesses (HBFBs) islandwide.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ManyChef today announced the official launch of the ManyChef digital platform with the public releases of the ManyChef food ordering mobile app, ManyChef partner dashboard mobile app and a browser-based Progressive Web App (manychef.com).

Consumers can start using ManyChef to discover authentic cuisines, creative bakes, signature recipes and more on offer across the island, and place orders safely via Stripe secure payments up to sixty days ahead.

New or existing HBFBs are invited to register a free ManyChef kitchen and start selling food efficiently on any scale and schedule with their earnings securely deposited into their bank accounts via PayNow. HBFBs can now install the latest ManyChef dashboard app or use the web-based dashboard to manage their stores and orders efficiently.

“Our goal is to make it fun and effortless for consumers and foodies in Singapore to find and securely order great food from home-based food businesses across the island,” said Sylvester Loh, Founder of ManyChef. “We’re also focused on making the ManyChef partner platform a valuable opportunity for anyone to showcase their culinary skills and creations and turn their hard work and talent into rewarding income streams.”

The ManyChef and ManyChef Partner apps are already available on Google Play while the iOS versions are currently under development, projected to be available on the App Store by July. The full ManyChef experience is also available as a web-based app at https://manychef.com on any computer, tablet or smartphone browser.

