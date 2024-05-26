Governor Shapiro Brings Great American Getaway RV Tour to Lake Wallenpaupack and the Pocono Mountains, Highlighting the Breathtaking Outdoor Adventure Experiences Pennsylvania Has to Offer for the Entire Family

On the sixth day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro made stops in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties, highlighting the fishing, boating, and outdoor adventures the Pocono Mountain region has to offer.

Hawley, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Lake Wallenpaupack and the Poconos to showcase Pennsylvania’s breathtaking outdoor adventure experiences that offer unforgettable experiences for the entire family.

Last week, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the 2026 NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

While visiting Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties, Governor Shapiro visited Lake Wallenpaupack, Camelback Resort, and Skirmish Paintball Field to encourage more people to visit Pennsylvania. Read more about the latest The Great American Getaway RV tour stop below.

Outdoor and Recreation Adventures for the Entire Family: Governor Shapiro and the First Family Enjoy Outdoor Recreation at Lake Wallenpaupack, Camelback Resort, & Skirmish Paintball

Pennsylvania is a premier destination for outdoor recreation, which connects our communities and supports our economy – and Lake Wallenpaupack is one of Pennsylvania’s largest reservoirs, spanning 13 miles long with 52 miles of uninterrupted shoreline across Wayne and Pike Counties. While visiting the lake, Governor Shapiro and the First Family took a Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour and enjoyed outdoor water activities, including fishing and jet skiing, on Lake Wallenpaupack across Wayne and Pike counties.

In the afternoon, Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Camelback Resort in Monroe County. The resort offers multiple family-friendly activities for the entire family – including bumper cars, indoor rock climbing, and the longest zipline in Pennsylvania at over 4,000 feet long. Camelback is only 90 minutes from major urban hubs like New York City and Philadelphia – and offers one of Pennsylvania’s best destinations for the entire family to enjoy the Pocono Mountain region and enjoy an array indoor and outdoor recreation activities and experiences.

To end the day, Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Skirmish Paintball Fields in Carbon County. Skirmish Paintball Fields is the world’s largest paintball field, with over 50 playing fields across 750 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 486,871 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau reported in 2023 that the Pocono Mountains is among the top destinations in the Commonwealth, welcoming between 27-30 million visitors each year, generating $4.3 billion in revenue, and supporting over 35,000 jobs.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Need inspiration for your next Great American Getaway in Pennsylvania? Discover your getaway at visitpa.com/getaway and follow on Instagram, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok for more inspiration.

