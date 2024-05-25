Suspects Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a destruction of property offense that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at approximately 5:04 a.m., MPD officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for a destruction of property offense. Once on scene, it was learned that the suspects caused damage to the door of an establishment. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24074947

###