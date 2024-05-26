BLACC Bottle Champions HBCU Excellence with Bold, Inspiring, and Eco-Friendly Drinkware

We are committed to our mission with every bottle we produce, ensuring motivation is always in the palm of your hand.” — Ralph White, co-founder

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority-owned drinkware brand prioritizes sustainability by offering eco-friendly water bottles, adorned with empowering affirmations. Not only do they encourage a positive mindset, but the brand also sponsors high school financial literacy programs and other meaningful initiatives.

BLACC Bottle, a minority-owned drinkware brand committed to sustainability and empowerment, is proud to announce its expanded presence across Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The brand offers stainless steel water bottles adorned with affirmations such as “Seize Your Moment” and “Rise Above All Odds,” aimed at promoting a positive mindset and encouraging personal growth.

BLACC Bottle's mission is to inspire individuals to uncover their purpose and uplift their communities. Each product is designed to serve as a source of motivation, making inspiration literally available in the palm of your hand. The company supports this mission by sponsoring high school financial literacy programs and other meaningful initiatives.

Why HBCUs?

HBCUs represent critical hubs of cultural and educational excellence that align with BLACC Bottle's values. By partnering with institutions like Jackson State, Howard University, FAMU, NCAT, Spelman, and Morehouse, BLACC Bottle taps into a rich heritage of ambition, leadership, and community spirit. These partnerships aim to foster a supportive network that promotes overall wellness and empowerment.

Highlighting this initiative, Amanda Ifeanyi and Jennifer Bolden from Howard University's volleyball team have been named ambassadors for BLACC Bottle. Their stories of perseverance and success embody the strength and spirit that BLACC Bottle represents.

Ralph White, co-founder of BLACC Bottle, stated, “We are committed to our mission with every bottle we produce, ensuring motivation is always in the palm of your hand. These partnerships with HBCUs are a vital part of our strategy to empower the leaders of tomorrow. It’s about creating a lasting impact that extends beyond the campus grounds.”

We encourage all HBCU students and alumni to join this empowering movement. Every BLACC Bottle acts as a reminder of the potential within you to make a significant impact and the support you have around you.

About BLACC Bottle

BLACC Bottle is dedicated to delivering high-quality water bottles while nurturing a community that stands strong together. Through every bottle sold, the company supports scholarships and mentorship programs, reinforcing its commitment to empowerment and community uplift.

Contact Information

Ralph White

BLACC Bottle

Phone: 203-733-9991

Email: blaccbottle@gmail.com

Facebook: @blaccbottle | Instagram/TikTok: @blaccbottle | Website: blaccbottle.com