Eli Fowler, Makenu, Mama Grows Funk and More at the Annual KMUD Block Party

Mama Grows Funk album photo

KMUD Community Radio proudly announces the free annual Block Party on Saturday May 25, 2024. Live music will be broadcast from noon til dusk.

New for this year is a community parade, taking over Redwood Drive in Redway from Shop Smart to Redway Drive from 11:40 to noon (after leaving Redway School at 11:30 and briefly closing Briceland Road). It will feature veterans, the Garberville Town Band, dancers, clowns, floats, kids, a pooping cow puppet, and more. Redway Drive will be closed in front of the KMUD Studios from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. (or as late as midnight).

The free concert event begins at noon as Garberville Town Band arrives with the parade. Next is 707 Mountain King, the Bohemian jangle rock of House of Mary, Northern Humboldt’s Blue Rhythm Revue, local hip-hop with Eli Fowler, the rousing cumbia of Makenu, and Mama Grows Funk from the Mendocino Coast (pictured), playing until dusk.

Beth and Diego will play and sing on the lawn during the day, where the kids zone will have Ninja games, face painting, arts and crafts and more. The Cow Town Serenaders will do a puppet show, and there will be puppets to play with.

Artist Rawzen will be returning for another mural at the station. Delicious food with an Asian flair, including chicken satay, noodle bowls and salads; cocktails, wines, local beers, KMUD legendary iced coffee and other soft drinks will be available. This is a low waste event, so please bring a cup, bowl and utensils.

KMUD is grateful to event sponsors Ridgeline Farms, Coast Central Credit Union, In TenTs and Block and Tackle Designs.

Vendors include Luke Sacks Coastal Jewelry, some Tie Dye by Salted Ocean Dyes, Hope Springs Botanicals, Naked and Nourished Handmade, A.C. Custom Designs, Amy Brousseau textile artisan, Humboldt County Office of Elections, Culture Crafts and their hand spun hats and sarongs and Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Our youth booth will offer veggie starts for the late gardeners.

For more information including the music schedule go to kmud.org, or email [email protected].