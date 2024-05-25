ThinkCareBelieve: Pressure Mounts on the US to Release Julian Assange

Article can be found at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/05/25/pressure-mounts-on-the-us-to-release-julian-assange/



LONDON, May 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK High Court held this week that WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange's appeal will be reconsidered. The Court believes that the U.S. assurances that Assange would be given First Amendment Rights and not discriminated against because of his nationality were not sufficient, so that he cannot lawfully go to the US to face the 18 allegations related to the Espionage Act of 1917 for WikiLeaks' publishing diplomatic cables and other documents. Calls to the United States to drop the charges and end the prosecution are coming in from all over the globe. ThinkCareBelieve believes it is becoming evident that all journalists need to stand for their rights to publish the truth. It's not just Assange's battle, it's the battle for the ability of journalists to do investigative journalism without fear of being arrested and targeted with lawfare.

Investigative Journalist Stefania Maurizi's Work with FOIA Requests

Journalist Stefania Maurizi has been painstakingly compiling documents through FOIA requests to reconstruct what happened in the years prior to Assange's arrest to show a picture and evidence of clear conspiracy to illegally strip Assange of his human rights and silence him in prison.

When asked about her investigative work into the Royal Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and their treatment of Julian Assange, Investigative Journalist Stefania Maurizi answered, "I have worked on this investigation for the past 9 years. I am using FOI litigations in the UK Tribunal to the U.S. Courts, Swedish Courts, Australian Courts, to get the full documentation, and these documents provide indisputable evidence of interference by the Crown Prosecution Service on the Swedish Case, and the result was to keep Julian trapped in London with this label of rapist, and he lost his freedom he has still to regain. Now we have a cross-party group of Members of Parliament requesting an inquiry, by the Select Justice Committee, which is the justice committee of the UK Parliament, opening an investigation to shed light on what really happened. It's not just the Swedish Case. The Crown Prosecution Service is the key authority in this extradition case." -Stefania Maurizi, Author of Secret Power: WikiLeaks and its Enemies. https://twitter.com/FreeAssangeNews/status/1792974351353942146

ThinkCareBelieve’s Article

The ThinkCareBelieve article at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/05/25/pressure-mounts-on-the-us-to-release-julian-assange/ covers world leaders who are calling for Assange’s release from prosecution, as well as major international organizations who have joined together forming a coalition called the Committee to Protect Journalists. https://cpj.org/2024/05/cpj-partners-urge-the-us-doj-to-drop-charges-against-assange/ ThinkCareBelieve’s article also covers new honorary citizenships given to Julian Assange, the most recent being Imola, Italy and Paris, France https://x.com/EluesPCFParis/status/1792968893050335353 and the appearance of Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton at the Libertarian National Convention today. It covers upcoming events and expert opinions by two legendary legal minds on why the Assange Case should be ended immediately.

ThinkCareBelieve believes that when we take a look at the ideals and practices for which Julian Assange stands, we can see him as a man of integrity. He has a moral and social intelligence that shines through his work and his talks in educating the public on how to empower themselves with knowledge against a state of increasingly diminished rights. Julian Assange changed journalism forever by employing the practice of “Scientific Journalism” which printed the source documentation alongside the articles for verification of facts. He also pioneered the secure dropbox for whistleblowers to securely upload tips and information. Something so new and unconventional at the time, but is commonly used today.

