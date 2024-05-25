Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,441 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam, Russia step up cooperation in oil and gas exploration, exploitation

VIETNAM, May 25 - MOSCOWA delegation from the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), led by Chairman of the PVEP Members Council Tran Quoc Viet, on May 24 held a working session with their colleagues of Russia's Zarubezhneft JSC in Russia to discuss potential cooperation areas.

The Vietnamese side praised the technical capabilities of Zarubezhneft and its affiliated petroleum research exploration institute VNIINeft.

PVEP and VNIINeft have significant potential for future joint projects, given the latter’s history of supplying products to Vietnam, Viet said.

In response, Vyacheslav Terentyev, Deputy Director General for Business Development at Zarubezhneft, introduced the company’s new development directions, including geothermal energy, import substitution, and digital transformation.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between VNIINeft and PVEP’s technical centre (PVEP - ITC) to concretise their cooperation opportunities.

On the same day, the delegation met with leaders of RusVietPetro, the most successful overseas oil and gas joint venture of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam). RusVietPetro exploits about 3 million tonnes of oil annually, contributing substantial foreign exchange earnings of Vietnam. - VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam, Russia step up cooperation in oil and gas exploration, exploitation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more