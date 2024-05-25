Submit Release
From Humam Hammoudi, Head of the Iraqi Islamic Supreme Council

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - 25 May 2024, 11:52

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Dear Mr. President,

We are pleased to convey our sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of your national holiday - the Independence Day, and wish the Republic of Azerbaijan and your people continued progress, growth and prosperity.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, we express our determination to strengthen bilateral relations between our countries and peoples based on peace, security, stability and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Humam Hammoudi

Head of the Iraqi Islamic Supreme Council

