Rate of using AI to work in Việt Nam is higher than world’s average: Microsoft

VIETNAM, May 25 - HÀ NỘI — Microsoft's survey shows that 88 per cent of knowledge workers in Việt Nam use generative AI, higher than 75 per cent in the world.

According to the report “AI at work is here. Now comes the hard part” published by Microsoft in Việt Nam on Thursday, artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI, is attracting increasing interest from both workers and business leaders.

A survey of 31,000 workers from 31 countries, including Việt Nam, showed that the rate of using Generative AI in the workplace has nearly doubled in the past six months. Popular tools are ChatGPT, Copilot, GitHub Copilot.

On average, three out of every four people surveyed are using AI, equivalent to 75 per cent. Particularly in Việt Nam, Microsoft data shows that 88 per cent of people surveyed said they used AI at work, higher than the world level.

Microsoft also noticed a trend of workers in Việt Nam equipping themselves with AI tools to use, instead of waiting for deployment from companies and organisations.

Figures show that about 70 per cent of users across all generations are using personal AI tools for work.

Meanwhile, at the management level, 89 per cent of business leaders in Việt Nam believe their company needs to apply AI to maintain competitiveness, but nearly half are concerned about the lack of specific implementation planning and vision.

Assessing the fact that Vietnamese workers use AI more than the world average, Nguyễn Quỳnh Trâm, general director of Microsoft Việt Nam, said that AI was currently not only used for simple tasks such as translating documents and summarising or drafting emails, but also was increasingly used for work that required creativity.

However, encouragement to use AI from leadership levels was low and this reality was contrary to the world, she said.

"Việt Nam needs to further promote mechanisms that encourage organisations, businesses and leaders to not only experiment but take advantage of AI as one of the main means to achieve business goals and optimise efficiency of organisations," she said. — VNS