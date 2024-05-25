Submit Release
HCM City organises first festival of ginseng, medicinal herbs

VIETNAM, May 25 - HCM CITY — HCM City opened the first International Ginseng and Fragrance and Medicinal Herbs Festival on Lê Lợi street, District 1, on May 24.

Lasting until May 26, the event saw the participation of domestic and foreign businesses and localities with strengths in ginseng, flavouring and medicinal herbs from Canada, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

The festival has 32 international trade booths and 25 local exhibition booths with nearly 70 products from fresh ginseng and products processed from ginseng such as Ngọc Linh K5 Ginseng. There are also nearly 40 Vietnamese ginseng booths such as Phở Ngọc Linh Ginseng.

There are also a seminar on ginseng and aromas and medicinal herbs (May 24) held at the Caravelle Hotel, and cultural and artistic exchange programmes.

The festival's activities will be live-streamed throughout the event. VNS

