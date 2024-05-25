PHILIPPINES, May 25 - Press Release

May 24, 2024 In a toe-tally unprecedented turn of events

Nancy on Zubiri ouster: 'Was it all because of a sore foot?'

...says foot has more kicking powers than powers-that-be Sen. Nancy Binay today said that she was surprised to learn that the reason behind the recent "coup" in the Senate was because of a sore foot. In a twist worthy of the most gripping political dramas, Binay was reacting to Sen. Bato dela Rosa's revelation that the reason behind former Senate President Migz Zubiri's ouster was his refusal to allow Sen. Bong Revilla--who is suffering from an Achilles tendon injury--to attend plenary sessions virtually. "Medyo weird lang kasing isipin na sa dinami-rami ng conspiracy theories na nagsilabasan sa likod ng Senate coup, isang paa lang pala ang dahilan kung bakit nasipa at natanggal sa pwesto si Sen. Migz. So, ganoon na nga, the best or worse interest of the nation is just a foot away," Binay shared. In an interview, Dela Rosa said that the move to oust Zubiri was retriggered when he earned the ire of some senators. Bato said Sen. Francis Tolentino and now Senate President Francis Escudero moved that they allow Revilla to join the session online, but Zubiri rejected it. According to Binay, this would be the first time in Philippine politics that a foot, despite being injured, has shown more kicking power than the powers-that-be. "Kung 'yung paa ang dahilan ng pagkatanggal sa pwesto ni Sen. Migz, masasabi natin that they have really put their best foot forward. If a sore foot can inspire such decisive action, just imagine what a fully functioning pair of feet could do. But for now, the foot has spoken. Sama-sama para sa paa ni Sen. Bong Revilla," the lady senator pointed out. Binay said that the "SOLID 7" bloc will continue to serve as vigilant overseers, and active fiscalizers in the 19th Congress. "SOLID 7 will continue to march forward in the 19th Congress. We will stand on two feet, or one foot. Injured or not, rest assured, we will always step up," Binay noted.