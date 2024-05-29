EBenefitsHub announces that Reward Gateway is now an Exclusive National CorePartner

We look forward to working with EBHub’s BenefitPros to offer their clients the best of wellbeing, recognition, rewards and more – helping attract, engage and retain talent,” — Peter Crahan, Partnership Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBenefitsHub is pleased to announce its addition of Reward Gateway |Edenred as an Exclusive National Core Partner. “We are excited to include the robust, configurable employee engagement platform and solutions offered by the Reward Gateway team,” said EBenefitsHub Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “Benefits professionals are increasingly searching for ways to differentiate themselves with their clients and prospects while showcasing the value they provide; all while becoming more efficient and profitable. With the help of Reward Gateway and our other CorePartners, EBHub assists BenefitsPros in doing just that,” said Gregory.

“We look forward to working with EBHub’s BenefitPros to offer their clients the best of wellbeing, recognition, rewards and more – helping attract, engage and retain talent,” said Peter Crahan, U.S. Channel and Partnership Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred. “Our customers appreciate how Reward Gateway helps them stand out as an employer of choice in a competitive talent market. And our customer's employees appreciate how our solutions help support their mental, physical and financial wellbeing.”

With this announcement, Reward Gateway | Edenred joins a collection of exclusive, best-of-breed CorePartner organizations to provide products and solutions to BenefitsPros across the country. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, technology, and products to create a synchronized hub for BenefitsPros and their business clients.

About Reward Gateway | Edenred

Reward Gateway helps more than 2,000 of the world’s leading companies to attract, engage and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee recognition, reward, communications, surveys, wellbeing, discounts and analytics together into one unified hub, customized for your employer brand. Learn more at RewardGateway.com

About EBenefitsHub

EBenefitsHub has engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions synchronized within its holistic EBHub Dashboard and “white label” All-In-One MobileVue Benefits App. The EBHub “ecosystem” is coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary for benefits professionals to prevail within today's competitively complex benefits landscape. BenefitsPros can design/build their digital benefits hubs . . . on their terms. With the help of EBHub CorePartners, BenefitsPros can embrace the digital revolution; bridging the gaps while cutting away the bad plumbing of detached digital and manual processes. They can neutralize competitors,

expand client offerings, harvest more clients and future-proof success. In a sea of sameness, BenefitsPros can brand, position and differentiate to create an unfair advantage. The result is seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications, merged into a powerfully holistic platform for BenefitsPros and their clients: Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Enhance Renew • Manage Learn more: MyEBenefitshub.com nick@MyEBenefitsHub.com 407-878-3520