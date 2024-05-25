Maryland Department Of State Police Employees Recognized For Heroism, Service

May 25, 2024

(ROSEDALE, MD) – Six staff members from the Maryland Department of State Police on Friday received awards for their heroism, outstanding service and efforts to promote safety at the annual State Employees Risk Management Administration (SERMA) 2024 Conference.

Aviation Command Flight Paramedics First Sergeant David Svites, Sergeant Joshua Heins, Corporal Kristie Peterson and State Aeromedical Director Dr. Douglas Floccare received the Award of Heroism for their work in implementing the Whole Blood Program.

Since its inception in Maryland on May 10, 2023, the Whole Blood Program has allowed for 122 units of whole blood to be administered to 101 patients. Whole blood is used to treat the most critically injured during transport on the AW139 helicopters.

Department Risk Manager Margaret Michel received The Linda Brooks Memorial Award for outstanding performance and commitment to risk management and occupational safety. She has worked tirelessly throughout her 19-year career to ensure that all state employees receive up-to-date information on occupational safety.

Forensic Photography Supervisor Amy Hager received the Individual Achievement Award for raising awareness on employee safety. She photographed, designed, edited and collaborated on numerous campaign projects to enhance the health and safety of all state employees.

“The contributions that our sworn and civilian personnel have made to ensure the safety of our workforce and implement lifesaving programs is immeasurable,” said Maryland State Police Aviation Commander Major Michael Tagliaferri. “The Department is truly grateful to have people like them among the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.”

First Sergeant David Svites, Margaret Michel, Dr. Douglas Floccare, Sergeant Joshua Heins and Amy Hager.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov