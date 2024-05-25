Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,463 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italian Republic Luca Di Gianfrancesco on May 25.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Expressing satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Gianfrancesco conveyed the greetings of President Sergio Mattarella of Italy to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to relay his own greetings back to the Italian President.

During the conversation, they emphasized the special character of the relations between the two countries, which are developing within the framework of strategic partnership.

The ambassador noted the successful development of relations in various areas, including science and education, and praised efforts to open Italian universities in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Italy's status as one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners within the European Union.

They hailed the dynamic development of political, humanitarian, economic, and educational cooperation between the two countries. They mentioned that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy began with the energy sector and expanded to cover various areas, including culture, information and communication technologies, transportation, and others.

The conversation also emphasized the active involvement of companies from Italy, a friendly and partnering country, in reconstruction and restoration works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The meeting discussed the development of the Middle Corridor and explored prospects for cooperation in this context.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed Azerbaijan-EU relations and Italy's support, as an EU member, to Azerbaijan in this process.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more