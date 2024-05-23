Signing ceremony of new cooperation documents between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - Following the top-level meetings and negotiations a ceremony of signing new documents of cooperation was held in the presence and with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which 14 new documents of cooperation were signed.

The Heads of State Emomali Rahmon and Ilham Aliyev signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then, 13 other documents were signed in the presence of the Heads of State:

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of migration;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of technical information protection;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of digital trade;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Execution Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of antimonopoly policy between the Antimonopoly Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Service on Antimonopoly Control of Consumer Markets under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Committee for Women and Family Affairs under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Issues of Family, Women and Children in the area of gender equality;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Roadmap for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Agency for Promotion of Exports and Investments of Azerbaijan.

In the end, the Heads of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Ilham Aliyev, held a press conference for representatives of mass media and expressed their satisfaction with the results of top-level meetings and negotiations.

The signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan was called an important historic event.