Opening of the cultural-entertainment complex “Nasimi Diyor” of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during a working visit to Danghara district of Khatlon Province, officially launched the activity of the cultural and entertainment complex "Nasimi Diyor" in Yakkatut village of Korez rural community of the district.

The facility was built by a group of local entrepreneurs in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

A children's playground, a football stadium with 840 seats and a restaurant with 150 seats have been built within the complex.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during his familiarisation with the infrastructure and conditions, praised the quality of the work and considered the initiative of entrepreneurs in the direction of support and implementation of constructive programs and strategies of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan as exemplary.

The stadium complex was built on the basis of the implementation of the State Program for Football Development for 2022-2026. The modern stadium is a good place for football matches.