Meeting with member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Yoo Dongsoo

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, in Danghara district of Khatlon Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Yoo Dongsoo.

During the meeting, the issues of strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon welcomed the high-ranking guest to Tajikistan.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the current state of relations between Tajikistan and Korea.

During the meeting, the development of cooperation in important political, inter-parliamentary, economic, commercial, cultural and humanitarian spheres was considered.

It was emphasized that the construction of plants for the production of containers and solar panels in Danghara Free Economic Zone, for which the foundation stone was laid today, will be the beginning of a new stage of development of cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed pressing regional and international issues.