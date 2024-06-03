Palms Garage Doors Discusses When to Call for Emergency Garage Door Repairs in San Jose
The local garage door repair company explains what’s an emergency and what can wait
Palms Garage Doors, leaders in San Jose garage door repair, recently shared their expertise on when to call for emergency garage door repairs.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palms Garage Doors, leaders in San Jose garage door repair, recently shared their expertise on when to call for emergency garage door repairs. With years of experience serving the community, the team at Palms Garage Doors understands the stress and inconvenience that come with a malfunctioning garage door.
— Wendell Waldron
In some cases, a malfunctioning garage door isn’t an urgent issue and can be addressed during regular business hours. Other times, a broken garage door poses a serious safety risk and requires your immediate attention. The team at Palms Garage Doors wants to help homeowners understand the difference between a routine repair and an emergency situation.
They note a few tell-tale signs that indicate an emergency:
Broken or damaged springs: When springs in your garage door are broken or damaged, they can make it unbalanced and dangerous to use. Attempting to operate the door like this may cause more harm or hurt someone.
Off-track doors: If your garage door has come off its tracks, it is not only difficult to open and close but it also poses a safety risk. This issue should be addressed immediately by a professional.
Malfunctioning safety sensors: Garage doors with safety sensors are designed to stop and reverse if something is in the way of the door closing. When these sensors malfunction but the garage door is already closed, you might wait until the next business day. In the event the sensors are preventing you from closing the door, call for emergency garage door repairs so you can get your vehicle out of your garage.
A broken garage door opener: The motor responsible for moving your garage door up and down is called an opener, and this part is often conflated with the remote you use to open the door. While a broken garage door remote is not necessarily an emergency, a broken garage opener might be. If you can’t close or open your garage door, address the issue as soon as possible for your safety and security.
Whenever someone is unsure about whether they need an emergency repair or a typical one, Palms Garage Doors in San Jose should be their first call. They can share their concerns and receive expert opinions on what comes next.
The team at Palms Garage Doors knows what an inconvenience and danger it can be when a garage door is not properly functioning. In turn, they are committed to providing prompt and professional emergency repairs in San Jose. With 24/7 availability and a team of experienced garage door technicians, they can restore the safety and function of garage doors.
Palms Garage Doors can be contacted today to book an appointment or for further queries.
Wendell Waldron
Palms Garage Doors
+1 833-833-3361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook