FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Releases Updated Program and Policy Guide (PPG)

SANTA FE, N.M. – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has updated its Program and Policy Guide (PPG), a comprehensive document outlining the entire claims process as well as the Claims Office’s policy and procedural requirements, for those impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

“The Claims Office recognizes the importance of transparency and accessibility in our operations,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “The updated Program and Policy Guide reflects our commitment to addressing community concerns, clarifying any points of confusion, and adapting to new policies and process changes that may arise in the future.”

Aligned with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act passed by Congress, as well as the implementing regulations, the PPG offers detailed information on navigating the claims process, ensuring that every eligible individual receives compensation expeditiously and to the fullest extent permitted by law. The latest version of the PPG has been enhanced to provide further clarity and specifically address concerns related to appeals and arbitration. These updates aim to streamline the claims process, ensuring that all individuals affected by the disaster receive the support and compensation they deserve.

Importantly, the Claims Office emphasizes that the Program and Policy Guide is a living document. The Claims Office will release new versions of the PPG when updates are required to reflect the best available data, updated policy, process changes, or eligibility clarifications. The changes will be noted in the version history, table of changes, and a new version number will be assigned.

The Program and Policy Guide can be found at https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_hpcc-hermits-peak-calf-canyon_program-and-policy-guide.pdf. All questions and concerns can be addressed by contacting your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $668.38 million to claimants. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.