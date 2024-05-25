Academic Labs Launches Second Airdrop, AMA Explores AI's Role in the New Era of Education

Free Crypto Education + Free Airdrop. Academic Labs is offering a giveaway of 5 million AAX tokens and 8000 USDT prizes in the #Homecoming event. And that's not all.

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Academic Labs has announced the launch of its second airdrop event, HomeComing, starting on May 23 at their official website acad.live . This event promises substantial token rewards and high-quality learning resources, all free for community members. Academic Labs aims to enhance users' understanding of the industry and maximize their profits during the bullish market.





Academic Labs prudently postponed the token generation event (TGE) for their $AAX token in April due to market conditions. With the crypto market reviving and Bitcoin returning to the $70,000 mark, the Web3 community is excitedly buzzing. Amidst this resurgence, Academic Labs, a project integrating AI into online education, is capturing significant attention. With the market recovering, the $AAX token is expected to launch in the next 2-3 months, rewarding early supporters. The community highly anticipates this announcement.

During a recent AMA co-hosted with Metaera, the Academic Labs team revealed exciting details about the second airdrop and elaborated on their ambitious vision, sparking lively discussions among participants.

The Vision Behind Academic Labs

In the AMA, the Academic Labs team detailed their vision for the project. Academic Labs is a platform blending Web3 and AI technologies to revolutionize adult education through a DAO system, ensuring transparent pricing and sharing of educational resources. Learners can access high-quality content at reasonable prices, and professionals such as traders, marketers, and analysts can gain recognition and funding to profit from publishing educational resources. The platform also features gamified elements to create immersive learning experiences.

CMO Ryan emphasised the goal of reshaping online education with cutting-edge technology to address current pain points and provide users with an efficient learning experience. He highlighted the benefits of gamified learning, especially for adult education. COO Kennick introduced the "learn-to-earn" GameFi model, combining NFTs and tokenomics to build a learner economy, incentivizing users to improve while earning rewards.

The team explained the dual empowerment model of AI and blockchain. Blockchain ensures data integrity, while AI optimizes the system based on user characteristics. PublicAI CEO Steven stated that their expertise in AI data services would help Academic Labs create a high-quality Web3 education ecosystem.

Bright Prospects for Academic Labs

AMA guests praised Academic Labs' potential. Artist Zhou noted that combining AI with Web3 is a prevailing trend, and Academic Labs' solid user base and technical prowess position it for great success. WIS of Founder Mini_MiSue analyzed the target demographic, highlighting the alignment between Web3 participants, who are eager learners, and the platform's audience.

The Academic Labs team has thought deeply about integrating Web3 with AI, understanding user psychology, and Web3's core values. The dual empowerment of AI and Web3 fits well with current entrepreneurial narratives in the Web3 space. The airdrop is just the beginning; with the introduction of NFT governance and AI systems, Academic Labs is poised for rapid growth, offering long-term investment value for the $AAX token. With the bullish market's support, Academic Labs is set to become a leader in the Web3 education sector.

HomeComing Airdrop: Double Benefits for Participants

The HomeComing airdrop promises extensive rewards. Users can earn tokens by participating in learning activities, quizzes, or creating courses. The event has been adjusted for a better user experience.

The primary goal of the MVP phase is to test the platform's operational model, with continuous user interaction to refine the tokenomics before the official token launch. While frequent adjustments may create uncertainty, they reflect Academic Labs' user-centric approach, aiming to provide top-notch services through constant iteration.

Pre-Airdrop Activities and Multiple Benefits

Ahead of the HomeComing airdrop, Academic Labs has issued the first batch of $AAX NFTs on platforms like Galxe. Users completing learning tasks by May 23 can claim these NFTs, enhancing their token rewards during HomeComing. This initiative not only incentivizes participation but also broadens Academic Labs' reach.

The HomeComing airdrop will distribute a total of 5,000,000 $AAX tokens and 8,000 USDT. Participation is free, and users can access high-quality courses on blockchain, DeFi, and NFTs, taught by industry experts. This presents a valuable opportunity for those keen to learn about blockchain.

Notably, Academic Labs has partnered with renowned educational institutions, including Blockchain Sensei, which collaborated with Ray Dalio to share financial knowledge. These collaborations ensure the quality of the platform's courses, enhancing its industry influence. However, Academic Labs must continue to prove its capabilities in creating educational content and AI-assisted teaching to earn long-term user trust.

Transparent Communication in TGE Delay

In a recent AMA with Metaera and Chat3, the Academic Labs team addressed the postponement of the April TGE. They acknowledged that delaying the token launch was necessary to protect user interests in an unfavorable market environment despite some community concerns. This decision underscores their commitment to user welfare.

Academic Labs maintained transparency throughout this period, communicating progress through various channels, embodying the Web3 ethos of openness and user engagement. This approach redefines the relationship between project teams and users as a collaborative partnership.

During the delay, the team proactively sought new opportunities, engaging with additional exchanges to enhance token liquidity and making strides in AI technology development, ensuring robust support for the project's long-term growth.

Conclusion: Forging Ahead with Educational Empowerment

The AMA highlighted Academic Labs' dedication to addressing user needs and collaborating with industry partners to build a new Web3 education ecosystem. Their vision of leveraging advanced technologies to transform educational services resonates widely, promising better learning experiences and aiding the digital transformation of traditional education institutions.

Looking ahead, Academic Labs aims to be a crucial link between technological innovation and educational reform, leading the sector into a new era. Achieving this goal depends on continued product development, marketing, and community-building efforts. Strengthening these foundations will enable Academic Labs to secure a lasting position in the competitive Web3 landscape.

As users and industry observers, we eagerly anticipate Academic Labs' progress, maintaining a cautious but hopeful outlook. Regardless of the challenges ahead, staying true to their mission and persevering will ensure Academic Labs can significantly impact the Web3 education field, empowering countless learners worldwide.

For more information and to participate in the HomeComing airdrop, visit acad.live .

