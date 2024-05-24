Governor Abbott Announces Glen Rose Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 24 - May 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Glen Rose has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Glen Rose on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“I am very excited for Glen Rose to be named a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “Glen Rose has a rich history of music and culture. I thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office for recognizing Glen Rose with this designation that will help our music industry grow and thrive.”

“As Mayor of Glen Rose, Texas, I am proud to announce Glen Rose’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Joe Boles, Mayor of Glen Rose. “Our city is more than just a dot on the Texas map; it's a place where history, nature, and creativity converge. Glen Rose is committed to providing a vibrant community that promotes, supports, and celebrates the music industry. We encourage our citizens, local venues, and visitors to join us in setting the stage for growth as a live music destination—one that warmly welcomes both musicians and music lovers alike.”

“In a world where there are so many things that divide us—music is one of the few things that unites people across all realms," said Troy Hill, City Administrator of Glen Rose. "We look forward to establishing Glen Rose as one of the premier music designations in Texas.”

“Glen Rose proudly wears the badge of a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community," said Rita Smith, Director of Tourism for Visit Glen Rose. "Our scenic and welcoming 4 square miles, brings together locals and tourists alike to celebrate talented musicians, unique venues, and vibrant performances. Glen Rose is honored to take our position as a sought-after music destination for seasoned and up and coming artists, touring their way across Texas. We are incredibly thankful to the Texas Music Office for helping us spread our enthusiastic message: 'Gotta Go to Glen Rose!'"

“Becoming a music friendly designation has far-reaching benefits for a small town such a Glen Rose, impacting its economy, culture, community spirit, and overall vitality,” said Tricia Sexton, Owner of Sexton’s Mill, Riverside Live Music Venue.

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Glen Rose, and the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau will be held in person on Friday, May 31, in the Glen Rose Historic Downtown Square, as part of the Paluxy Music Festival, and will include Glen Rose city officials and community leaders, as well as county officials. TMO’s Marketing & Communications Specialist Jenny Perkins will present the designation.

Glen Rose Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, May 31 at 6:15 PM

Glen Rose Historic Downtown Square

101 NE Barnard Street

Glen Rose, TX 76043

More event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1699816547221100/

Paluxy Music Fest Event Link: https://visitglenrosetx.com/paluxy-music-festival/

Inquiries may be directed to Rita Smith, Director, Visit Glen Rose, rita.smith@glenrosetexas.org, 254-396-9856

Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.