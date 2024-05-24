Southeast Region commemorates Fish and Game's 125th Anniversary with special events on Free Fishing Day

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 8, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing!

What makes this year’s Free Fishing Day extra special is that Idaho Fish and Game is also celebrating 125 years of managing Idaho’s fish and wildlife! So, in the Southeast Region, we are using our Free Fishing Day events to help commemorate this special conservation milestone in a big way.

Edson Fichter Pond, Pocatello – From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Idaho Fish and Game at the Edson Fichter Nature Area. Fish and Game staff and volunteers will have booths and activities for kids of all ages, even those that are kids at heart! Learn about bear safety with Fish and Game’s “charging bear”. Stop by the Citizens Against Poaching trailer where you can chat with our amazing conservation officers and hear about some of the wildlife crimes they have investigated. Experience the touch-and-feel hides and skulls station, visit the pollinator garden, play a migratory bird game, check out the equipment fisheries biologists use to study fish, and more! There will even be a free hot dog lunch! Of course, it wouldn’t be Free Fishing Day without the Take Me Fishing Trailer loaded with poles, gear, and bait for the public to use for free while supplies last. Drawings for prizes and other give-away items will be part of the fun, too! There is plenty of shoreline and a few docks to fish from at this 3-acre urban pond, and paved trails to and around the pond make access easy. Remember, if you bring your four-legged fishing buddies, they must be kept on a leash, unless they are taking a dip in the separate dog pond created just for them. The Edson Fichter Nature Area is located behind Indian Hills Elementary at 666 Cheyenne Avenue in south Pocatello.

Grace Fish Hatchery, Grace – From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this popular event promises big fish and big fun—and what a great way to celebrate over a century of fishery and hatchery management in Idaho! Please note that this event is for anglers 14 and younger only, and all kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Young anglers can keep up to two fish each. Poles, bait, and other gear will be available for use for free at the event while supplies last. Drawings for prizes and other give-away items will be part of the fun, too! Grace Fish Hatchery is located at 390 Fish Hatchery Road, Grace, Idaho.

Even if you or your kids don’t know how to fish, there will be plenty of helpful hands at both regional events to assist with fishing basics, from baiting a hook to reeling in a catch.

Idaho Fish and Game will not be hosting its usual event at the Upper Kelly Park Pond in Soda Springs this year in order to focus on our special 125th Anniversary events—however, anglers should still stop by and enjoy this fun little fishery nestled in beautiful Arthur Kelly Park. Arthur Kelly Park is located at 325 North Kelly Park Road in Soda Springs, Idaho. Access to the upper pond is via a ¼-mile hiking trail beginning at the Kelly Park parking lot.

Remember, you don’t have to enjoy a specific event to get the benefits of Free Fishing Day! Just get outside and enjoy a day of fishing without need of a license! All other fishing rules apply, so make sure to check the fishing regulations before you head off to “reel in” some fun.