World News Media Congress introduces NewsArcade Author

After two years of development with media professionals across Europe, WAN-IFRA proudly unveils NewsArcade at the World News Media Congress (Copenhagen, 27-29 May). NewsArcade is not just another digital tool, it’s an innovative, interactive solution designed to significantly enhance youth media literacy and critical thinking skills, a crucial need in today’s media landscape.

NewsArcade-Seriously Play the News is a collaborative project that unites journalism and news consumption in gamification. It’s a product of the combined efforts of game developers, researchers, publishers, and educators, transforming news storytelling into an engaging, interactive educational experience. Moreover, the game provides a fresh approach to education and training for newsrooms and journalism educators.

The two-year project, started in October 2022, has undergone stringent trials, pilot tests, and iterations and is set for its final test in June and July, ahead of its official launch in August.

In the days to come, News Arcade will be showcased to a diverse youth audience on Sunday, 26 May, at the Global Youth News Lab workshop, and to news media leaders at WAN-IFRA’s World News Media Congress on Wednesday, 29 May, at 10:20. These engagements with a wider audience of stakeholders will not only gather valuable feedback but also heighten the anticipation for the tool’s official launch in August, promising a transformative shift in news consumption into a seamless, enriching experience.

Professionals looking to empower individuals with the skills to discern accurate information from misinformation are invited to participate. NewsArcade will be showcased at the Expo during the whole World News Media Congress. They also invited to the Global Youth News Lab this coming Sunday at International People’s College in Elsinore.

ABOUT NEWSARCADE. NewsArcade is a two-year project co-funded by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency, part of Creative Europe-Media and involves eight partners from five European countries. Partners include DIAS Media Productions (Project Coordinator, Cyprus); IN2 Digital Innovations (Germany); Portaplay APS (Denmark); WAN-IFRA (France); Alliance de la Presse d’Information Generale (APIG, France); Syddansk Universitet (SDU, Denmark) and Stichting Nederlands Instituut Voor Beeld en Geluid (NISV, Netherlands).