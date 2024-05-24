Commissioning of the Diagnostic and Treatment Center of Gargara village of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the center of Gargara village of Danghara district, after the opening of the alley and the square of the State Flag, put into use a new building of the Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

The Diagnostic and Treatment Center is one of the celebratory facilities of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and was built by a group of domestic businessmen.

It is worth noting that the Diagnostic and Treatment Center covers a total area of ​​0.33 hectares, and its main building and hospitalization department, including auxiliary facilities, are 900 square meters.

The building of the hospitalization department has 37 beds and is suitable for receiving and treating patients.

20 local specialists are employed in the Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

The main building of the center consists of 2 floors and a basement and has 25 working rooms. On the first floor of the building there are doctors’ rooms, ultrasound examination, pharmacy, and on the second floor there are management offices, a meeting room, and other doctors' rooms.

The basement of the building is intended for a laboratory with industrial equipment and accessories.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the officials to improve the level of medical services to the rural population.

It should be emphasized that this facility is equipped with new generation equipment and technology and is considered a valuable gift for the residents of Gargara village and its surroundings. Because until now, the lack of such a diagnostic center and treatment center caused many problems for the residents of this region. Now, with the creation of conditions, the existing problems will be solved, and medical services will be provided according to the demands.

In terms of greening, beautification measures have been carried out in the courtyard of the institution, decorative and shady trees and seasonal and perennial flowers add new beauty to the Center.

During the conversation, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the officials for supporting the constructive actions of the Government of the country and called this action worthy of praise.

In turn, the staff of the Center expressed their gratitude to the Head and Guide of the Nation for providing such favorable opportunities in rural areas and promised that they will continue to contribute to the improvement of the level and quality of medical services to the population and its development in the society.