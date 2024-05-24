Bocana Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (the "Company") announces that it granted 2,400,000 stock options to directors and officers, with each stock option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.10 on the following terms:



Expiry date Vesting date Number of

stock options May 24, 2029 May 24, 2024 700,000 June 30, 2029 June 30, 2024 850,000 September 30, 2029

September 30, 2024

425,000 December 31, 2029 December 31, 2024 425,000

2,400,000

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information

For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer

info@bocanaresources.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.