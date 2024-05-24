$1.78 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Paid to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 24, 2024

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) has provided a total of $1.78 million in charitable gaming grants to 1,200 groups and organizations across Saskatchewan in the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"Charitable gaming grants are one of the ways that our government ensures that the proceeds from gaming are invested back into Saskatchewan communities," Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Minister Laura Ross said. "These grants support charitable activities and organizations across the province, including various community foundations, sports and cultural groups, programs that provide growth and enrichment to Saskatchewan people of all ages and backgrounds."

Grants were paid to charitable groups and organizations in more than 250 Saskatchewan communities. About $427,000 was provided to groups in Saskatoon and more than $326,000 to groups in Regina. Groups in other regions also received funds, including:

Prince Albert and area received more than $126,000

Weyburn, Estevan and area received more than $75,000

Yorkton, Melville and area received more than $116,000

Meadow Lake and area received more than $33,000

Humboldt, Melfort and area received more than $61,000

Groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events receive these quarterly grants. They are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The charities don't have to apply to LGS for the grants. Instead, the amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

The Community Foundation of the Regina Pats Hockey Club is one organization that relies on charitable gaming activities and grants to help support its efforts in the community.

"The proceeds from our raffle are used for two primary purposes. First, the proceeds go directly to funding both current and former players' educational scholarship program. Second, our group uses the proceeds raised to ensure our players can give back to the community that supports us," Regina Pats Controller Jarred Hinger said. "The Regina Pats remain dedicated to having a presence in the community and giving back to those in need."

-30-

For more information, contact: