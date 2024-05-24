Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant supports crash data collection

PHOENIX – A grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety continues support for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s processing of critical crash data submitted by law enforcement.

As it has annually since 2014, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded $72,000 to ADOT’s Crash Records section, which is responsible under state law for creating crash data reports that government agencies, nonprofit groups and other entities statewide use to improve traffic safety.

The grant funds an additional position within the Crash Records unit that processes crash data, helping ensure that accurate crash information is publicized in a timely manner to help agencies and stakeholders find ways to increase safety on Arizona’s roads.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety is the focal point for highway safety issues in Arizona. The cabinet agency provides leadership by developing, promoting and coordinating programs; influencing public and private policy; and increasing public awareness of highway safety. For more information about the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, please visit azgohs.gov.

To see annual ADOT reports derived from crash data, please visit azdot.gov/crashfacts.