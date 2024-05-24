FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Launches Claimant Experience Survey

SANTA FE, N.M. – As of May 23, 2024, the FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (Claims Office) has processed 3,697 claims and paid $659.8 million in compensation. Along the way, the Claims Office team has learned a lot of lessons and incorporated the community’s recommendations to improve operations. As part of an ongoing commitment to improve the claims process, the office is launching comprehensive surveys to gather valuable feedback directly from claimants.

Beginning at the end of May, representatives from FEMA will begin reaching out to claimants via phone calls and mailed surveys to inquire about their overall experience with our office. The confidential survey will gather perspectives and insights from claimants regarding their interactions with the Claims Office. Surveys will be analyzed and used to inform future process improvements.

Responses to the survey are anonymous and will not impact the outcome of a claim. Participation in the survey is voluntary, and claimants can expect the process to take approximately four (4) to six (6) minutes to complete. Calls will display a 505-area code.

“The voice of this community is extremely important to me, and feedback from claimants has been critical to the evolution of our current operations,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office (JRO). “As we transition to the New Mexico JRO and I assume my new role, I will rely on the feedback and insight from this survey to inform future operational changes. Community feedback and perspectives will continue to enhance our services, ensuring all who were impacted receive the support and compensation they need and deserve.”

The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office encourages all claimants to participate in the survey and help shape the future of the claims process. The office values the input of claimants and is dedicated to incorporating their feedback to ensure the needs of all impacted individuals are reflected in future operations.

All questions and concerns can be addressed by contacting your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.