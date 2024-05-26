Cocaine Use Disorder Market is Predicted to Exhibit Rapid Growth by 2034, Analyzes DelveInsight

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Forecast

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cocaine Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cocaine Use Disorder market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Cocaine Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report:

The Cocaine Use Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 48.6 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In EU4 and the UK, the UK demonstrated the largest market share, reaching around USD 3.3 million in 2023. This figure is anticipated to rise further, with the UK projected to dominate the market, followed by Germany in the EU4 and the UK by 2034.

In 2023, the market size of CUD in Japan amounted to roughly USD 2.0 million.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CUD in the 7MM within a 12-month period were estimated to be around 1,880,064 in 2023. These figures are projected to rise by 2034 at a notable compound annual growth rate during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, there were about 429,731 reported cases of CUD among males in EU4 and the UK, while among females, the number stood at nearly 187,167. These figures are anticipated to increase by 2034.

In 2023, Japan reported approximately 61,200 mild cases and 40,630 cases classified as moderate to severe for CUD. These figures are expected to undergo changes by 2034.

As per DelveInsight's assessments, the United States recorded approximately 1,161,337 diagnosed prevalent cases of CUD in 2023. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise by 2034.

Key Cocaine Use Disorder Companies: STALICLA, Novartis, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Cocaine Use Disorder Therapies: Mavoglurant (STP7), EMB-001, TNX-1300 (Injection), and others

Cocaine Use Disorder Overview

Cocaine Use Disorder is the chronic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment. Cocaine Use Disorder consists of an overpowering desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome when discontinued.

Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cocaine Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Cocaine Use Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cocaine Use Disorder

Cocaine Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cocaine Use Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cocaine Use Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cocaine Use Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

Mavoglurant (STP7): STALICLA/Novartis

EMB-001: Embera NeuroTherapeutics

TNX-1300 (Injection): Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Strengths

The rise in Cocaine Use Disorder prevalence due to climbing rates of cocaine use in recent years has increased the demand for Cocaine Use Disorder treatment.

Recent advances in understanding the processes involved in cocaine addiction have allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications that, shortly, can be effective pharmacological treatments for Cocaine Use Disorder.

Advancements in genetic markers to identify subgroups of patients optimally effective from the therapies to develop personalized medicines.

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Opportunities

Opportunity for companies to implement knowledge from recent advances in understanding the neurobiology of Cocaine Use Disorder in clinical practice to evaluate potential drugs with novel targets

There is a window of opportunity for companies to conduct trials evaluating safer therapies with convenient patient doses at low costs that can enhance treatment compliance and adherence

Train health care providers to ensure appropriate diagnosis and prescription of proper medications to individuals suffering from Cocaine Use Disorder

Scope of the Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Cocaine Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Cocaine Use Disorder current marketed and Cocaine Use Disorder emerging therapies

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Cocaine Use Disorder market drivers and Cocaine Use Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cocaine Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cocaine Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cocaine Use Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Cocaine Use Disorder

4. Cocaine Use Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cocaine Use Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cocaine Use Disorder

9. Cocaine Use Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cocaine Use Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Cocaine Use Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cocaine Use Disorder Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Drivers

16. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Barriers

17. Cocaine Use Disorder Appendix

18. Cocaine Use Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

